Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock on the last day opened at ₹1345.05 and closed at ₹1342.25, with a high of ₹1352.95 and a low of ₹1340.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹364,431.65 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1696.5 and the low was at ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 63,135 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.33% today, reaching ₹1347.50. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have seen a significant gain of 21.29% to ₹1347.50. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.76%
|3 Months
|-19.69%
|6 Months
|1.0%
|YTD
|-8.39%
|1 Year
|21.29%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1350.48
|Support 1
|1337.63
|Resistance 2
|1358.12
|Support 2
|1332.42
|Resistance 3
|1363.33
|Support 3
|1324.78
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 21.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4549 k
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 37 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1342.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1352.95 & ₹1340.1 yesterday to end at ₹1342.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.