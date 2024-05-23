Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 1342.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1342.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock on the last day opened at 1345.05 and closed at 1342.25, with a high of 1352.95 and a low of 1340.1. The market capitalization stood at 364,431.65 crore. The 52-week high was at 1696.5 and the low was at 1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 63,135 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:18:37 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.33% today, reaching 1347.50. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have seen a significant gain of 21.29% to 1347.50. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.76%
3 Months-19.69%
6 Months1.0%
YTD-8.39%
1 Year21.29%
23 May 2024, 08:46:39 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11350.48Support 11337.63
Resistance 21358.12Support 21332.42
Resistance 31363.33Support 31324.78
23 May 2024, 08:31:11 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 21.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy13131110
    Hold14141212
    Sell6688
    Strong Sell2222
23 May 2024, 08:30:07 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4549 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 37 k.

23 May 2024, 08:07:01 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1342.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1352.95 & 1340.1 yesterday to end at 1342.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

