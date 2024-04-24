Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Rise in Trading Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1472.25 and closed at ₹1465.8. The high for the day was ₹1501 and the low was ₹1472. The market capitalization stood at ₹402569.87 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1045. On the BSE, the volume traded was 71655 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest increased by 0.71%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1495.8, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1486.6
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1495.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1470.88 and ₹1501.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1470.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1501.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at ₹1488.35. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 41.04%, reaching ₹1488.35. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.22%
|3 Months
|-6.88%
|6 Months
|20.22%
|YTD
|1.4%
|1 Year
|41.04%
Hcl Tech share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1501.23
|Support 1
|1470.88
|Resistance 2
|1516.52
|Support 2
|1455.82
|Resistance 3
|1531.58
|Support 3
|1440.53
Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Sell
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 1998185 as compared to the 20 day avg of 3337355
The trading volume yesterday was 40.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1939.00 k & BSE volume was 58.00 k.
Hcl Tech share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is
The stock traded in the range of ₹1501 & ₹1472 yesterday to end at ₹1465.8. The technical trend suggests that the stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
