Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Rise in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 1486.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1495.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1472.25 and closed at 1465.8. The high for the day was 1501 and the low was 1472. The market capitalization stood at 402569.87 crore. The 52-week high was 1696.5 and the 52-week low was 1045. On the BSE, the volume traded was 71655 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest increased by 0.71%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

24 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1495.8, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1486.6

Hcl Tech share price is at 1495.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1470.88 and 1501.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1470.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1501.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at 1488.35. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 41.04%, reaching 1488.35. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.22%
3 Months-6.88%
6 Months20.22%
YTD1.4%
1 Year41.04%
24 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11501.23Support 11470.88
Resistance 21516.52Support 21455.82
Resistance 31531.58Support 31440.53
24 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy4444
Buy11111010
Hold12121213
Sell8877
Strong Sell2232
24 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 1998185 as compared to the 20 day avg of 3337355

The trading volume yesterday was 40.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1939.00 k & BSE volume was 58.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 1501 & 1472 yesterday to end at 1465.8. The technical trend suggests that the stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

