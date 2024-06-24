Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock price on the last day saw an open of ₹1439.35 and a close of ₹1447.9. The high for the day was ₹1443.6 and the low was ₹1428.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹390957.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1696.5 and ₹1087.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41974 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.51%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Hcl Tech indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may be approaching a bottom or could begin to reverse in the near future.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies stock reached a high of ₹1443.6 and a low of ₹1428.2 on the current trading day.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -64.80% lower than yesterday
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of HCL Tech until 12 AM is 64.80% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1437.6, reflecting a decrease of 0.71%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1442.77 and 1435.97 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1435.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1442.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1443.73
|Support 1
|1436.13
|Resistance 2
|1447.47
|Support 2
|1432.27
|Resistance 3
|1451.33
|Support 3
|1428.53
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1441.09
|10 Days
|1436.57
|20 Days
|1392.29
|50 Days
|1413.36
|100 Days
|1514.27
|300 Days
|1420.53
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1447.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1443.6 & ₹1428.2 yesterday to end at ₹1447.9. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.