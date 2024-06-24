Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jun 24 2024 13:07:07
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 834.15 -0.27%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 177.50 -1.31%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,166.65 0.74%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,669.80 0.26%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 332.20 1.96%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 1447.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1440.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock price on the last day saw an open of 1439.35 and a close of 1447.9. The high for the day was 1443.6 and the low was 1428.2. The market capitalization stood at 390957.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1696.5 and 1087.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41974 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:10:42 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.51%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Hcl Tech indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may be approaching a bottom or could begin to reverse in the near future.

24 Jun 2024, 01:02:00 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies stock reached a high of 1443.6 and a low of 1428.2 on the current trading day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:47:48 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -64.80% lower than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of HCL Tech until 12 AM is 64.80% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1437.6, reflecting a decrease of 0.71%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:38:24 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1442.77 and 1435.97 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1435.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1442.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11443.73Support 11436.13
Resistance 21447.47Support 21432.27
Resistance 31451.33Support 31428.53
24 Jun 2024, 12:23:54 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1441.09
10 Days1436.57
20 Days1392.29
50 Days1413.36
100 Days1514.27
300 Days1420.53
24 Jun 2024, 12:22:13 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

24 Jun 2024, 12:11:08 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1447.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1443.6 & 1428.2 yesterday to end at 1447.9. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue