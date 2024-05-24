Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1345.65, reached a high of ₹1358, and a low of ₹1337.85 before closing at ₹1343.1 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at ₹367267.43 crores. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹1696.5 and the low at ₹1087.75. The BSE witnessed a trading volume of 105011 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 20.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1358 & ₹1337.85 yesterday to end at ₹1343.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.