Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹1488.4, a close price of ₹1486.6, a high of ₹1497.3, and a low of ₹1476.35. The market capitalization was ₹400,687.82 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1696.5 and a 52-week low of ₹1045. The BSE volume for the day was 16,658 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1493.87
|Support 1
|1473.22
|Resistance 2
|1505.73
|Support 2
|1464.43
|Resistance 3
|1514.52
|Support 3
|1452.57
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 9.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Sell
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 59.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1321 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1497.3 & ₹1476.35 yesterday to end at ₹1486.6.the stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
