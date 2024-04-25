Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 25 Apr 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 1486.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1479.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock on the last day had an open price of 1488.4, a close price of 1486.6, a high of 1497.3, and a low of 1476.35. The market capitalization was 400,687.82 crore, with a 52-week high of 1696.5 and a 52-week low of 1045. The BSE volume for the day was 16,658 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11493.87Support 11473.22
Resistance 21505.73Support 21464.43
Resistance 31514.52Support 31452.57
25 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 9.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy11111010
    Hold12121213
    Sell8877
    Strong Sell2232
25 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 1338 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3343 k

The trading volume yesterday was 59.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1321 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1486.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1497.3 & 1476.35 yesterday to end at 1486.6.the stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

