Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1439.35 and closed at ₹1447.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1443.6 and the low was ₹1428.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹390849.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1087.75. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 125,855.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1988 k & BSE volume was 125 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1443.6 & ₹1428.2 yesterday to end at ₹1447.9. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.