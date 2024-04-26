Active Stocks
Thu Apr 25 2024 15:57:40
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

5 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 1479.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1503.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price TodayPremium
Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1480 and closed at 1479.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1514.9, while the low was 1479.4. The market capitalization stood at 407186.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1696.5 and 1045 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 83130 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:16:32 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at 1513.60. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 41.16% to 1513.60, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose 27.02% to 22570.35 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.54%
3 Months-7.72%
6 Months22.11%
YTD2.6%
1 Year41.16%
26 Apr 2024, 09:01:03 AM IST

HCL Tech Q4 result today: From key numbers to growth guidance, here are 5 crucial things to watch out for

26 Apr 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11518.38Support 11483.28
Resistance 21534.27Support 21464.07
Resistance 31553.48Support 31448.18
26 Apr 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 8.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy11111010
    Hold12121213
    Sell8877
    Strong Sell2232
26 Apr 2024, 08:16:39 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 1338 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3343 k

The trading volume yesterday was 59.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1321 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:00:09 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1479.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1514.9 & 1479.4 yesterday to end at 1479.65. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

