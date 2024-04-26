Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1480 and closed at ₹1479.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1514.9, while the low was ₹1479.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹407186.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1696.5 and ₹1045 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 83130 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at ₹1513.60. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 41.16% to ₹1513.60, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose 27.02% to 22570.35 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.54%
|3 Months
|-7.72%
|6 Months
|22.11%
|YTD
|2.6%
|1 Year
|41.16%
HCL Tech Q4 result today: From key numbers to growth guidance, here are 5 crucial things to watch out for
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/hcl-tech-q4-result-today-from-key-numbers-to-growth-guidance-here-are-5-crucial-things-to-watch-out-for-11714097928216.html
Hcl Tech share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1518.38
|Support 1
|1483.28
|Resistance 2
|1534.27
|Support 2
|1464.07
|Resistance 3
|1553.48
|Support 3
|1448.18
Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 8.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Sell
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 1338 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3343 k
The trading volume yesterday was 59.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1321 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1479.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1514.9 & ₹1479.4 yesterday to end at ₹1479.65. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!