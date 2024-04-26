Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1480 and closed at ₹1479.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1514.9, while the low was ₹1479.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹407186.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1696.5 and ₹1045 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 83130 shares.
The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at ₹1513.60. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 41.16% to ₹1513.60, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose 27.02% to 22570.35 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.54%
|3 Months
|-7.72%
|6 Months
|22.11%
|YTD
|2.6%
|1 Year
|41.16%
The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1518.38
|Support 1
|1483.28
|Resistance 2
|1534.27
|Support 2
|1464.07
|Resistance 3
|1553.48
|Support 3
|1448.18
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 8.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Sell
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 59.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1321 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1514.9 & ₹1479.4 yesterday to end at ₹1479.65. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
