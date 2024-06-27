Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jun 27 2024 09:18:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.95 0.81%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,218.00 -0.02%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,288.85 0.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 841.55 -0.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 955.10 0.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 1448.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1440 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1440.25, closed at 1448.55, with a high of 1453.35 and a low of 1438.2. The market capitalization was 390767.77 crore, with a 52-week high of 1696.5 and a low of 1087.75. The BSE volume was 118609 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:15:53 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hcl Tech has declined by -0.66% and is currently trading at 1435.00. Over the past year, the price of Hcl Tech shares has increased by 23.39% to 1435.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.15%
3 Months-13.37%
6 Months-1.93%
YTD-1.53%
1 Year23.39%
27 Jun 2024, 08:49:23 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11450.2Support 11435.1
Resistance 21459.3Support 21429.1
Resistance 31465.3Support 31420.0
27 Jun 2024, 08:33:22 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1506.5, 4.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy13131310
    Hold14141412
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2223
27 Jun 2024, 08:16:06 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4246 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1917 k & BSE volume was 118 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:00:24 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1448.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1453.35 & 1438.2 yesterday to end at 1448.55. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue