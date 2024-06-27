Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1440.25, closed at ₹1448.55, with a high of ₹1453.35 and a low of ₹1438.2. The market capitalization was ₹390767.77 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1696.5 and a low of ₹1087.75. The BSE volume was 118609 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hcl Tech has declined by -0.66% and is currently trading at ₹1435.00. Over the past year, the price of Hcl Tech shares has increased by 23.39% to ₹1435.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.15%
|3 Months
|-13.37%
|6 Months
|-1.93%
|YTD
|-1.53%
|1 Year
|23.39%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1450.2
|Support 1
|1435.1
|Resistance 2
|1459.3
|Support 2
|1429.1
|Resistance 3
|1465.3
|Support 3
|1420.0
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1506.5, 4.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|14
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1917 k & BSE volume was 118 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1453.35 & ₹1438.2 yesterday to end at ₹1448.55. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.