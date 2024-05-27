Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1362 and closed at ₹1353.4. The high for the day was ₹1362 and the low was ₹1340. The market capitalization stood at 364377.38 cr. The 52-week high was recorded at 1696.5 and the 52-week low at 1087.75. The BSE volume was 67978 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1355.33
|Support 1
|1339.53
|Resistance 2
|1365.57
|Support 2
|1333.97
|Resistance 3
|1371.13
|Support 3
|1323.73
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 21.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1362 & ₹1340 yesterday to end at ₹1353.4. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.