Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 1353.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1342.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1362 and closed at 1353.4. The high for the day was 1362 and the low was 1340. The market capitalization stood at 364377.38 cr. The 52-week high was recorded at 1696.5 and the 52-week low at 1087.75. The BSE volume was 67978 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11355.33Support 11339.53
Resistance 21365.57Support 21333.97
Resistance 31371.13Support 31323.73
27 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 21.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy13131110
    Hold14141212
    Sell6688
    Strong Sell2222
27 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4633 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.

27 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1353.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1362 & 1340 yesterday to end at 1353.4. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

