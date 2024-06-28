Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock on the last day opened at ₹1439 and closed at ₹1444.5. The high for the day was ₹1459.9 and the low was ₹1423.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹395177.48 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1696.5 and the low was at ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 143,041 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 143 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1459.9 & ₹1423.15 yesterday to end at ₹1444.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.