Active Stocks
Tue May 28 2024 09:07:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 176.95 0.83%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.20 0.97%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 960.00 0.21%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 432.00 0.12%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,355.05 0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 28 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 1345.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1354.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1346.9 and closed at 1345.6 on the last day. The high for the day was 1359.2, and the low was 1338.15. The market capitalization stood at 367,525.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1696.5 and 1087.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 205,121 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:17:17 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Tech's share price has increased by 0.19%, currently trading at 1356.95. Over the past year, HCL Tech's shares have seen a significant gain of 18.79% to 1356.95. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to 22,932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.08%
3 Months-20.8%
6 Months3.37%
YTD-7.69%
1 Year18.79%
28 May 2024, 08:46:41 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11362.2Support 11340.6
Resistance 21371.7Support 21328.5
Resistance 31383.8Support 31319.0
28 May 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 19.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy13131110
    Hold14141212
    Sell6688
    Strong Sell2222
28 May 2024, 08:19:50 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4513 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1942 k & BSE volume was 205 k.

28 May 2024, 08:01:26 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1345.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1359.2 & 1338.15 yesterday to end at 1345.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue