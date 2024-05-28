Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1346.9 and closed at ₹1345.6 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1359.2, and the low was ₹1338.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹367,525.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1696.5 and ₹1087.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 205,121 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Tech's share price has increased by 0.19%, currently trading at ₹1356.95. Over the past year, HCL Tech's shares have seen a significant gain of 18.79% to ₹1356.95. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to 22,932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.08%
|3 Months
|-20.8%
|6 Months
|3.37%
|YTD
|-7.69%
|1 Year
|18.79%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1362.2
|Support 1
|1340.6
|Resistance 2
|1371.7
|Support 2
|1328.5
|Resistance 3
|1383.8
|Support 3
|1319.0
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 19.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1942 k & BSE volume was 205 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1359.2 & ₹1338.15 yesterday to end at ₹1345.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.