Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock closed at ₹1503.65 on the last day, with an open price of ₹1526.55. The high for the day was ₹1530.9, and the low was ₹1465.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹399,916.04 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹1696.5 and the low was at ₹1045. The BSE volume traded was 98,265 shares.
The trading volume yesterday was 59.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1321 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1530.9 & ₹1465.2 yesterday to end at ₹1503.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
