Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 29 Apr 2024, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 1503.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1476.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock closed at 1503.65 on the last day, with an open price of 1526.55. The high for the day was 1530.9, and the low was 1465.2. The market capitalization stood at 399,916.04 crores. The 52-week high was at 1696.5 and the low was at 1045. The BSE volume traded was 98,265 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 1338 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3343 k

The trading volume yesterday was 59.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1321 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1503.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1530.9 & 1465.2 yesterday to end at 1503.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

