Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1355.05 and closed at ₹1354.35. The high for the day was ₹1363.45 and the low was ₹1345.55. The market capitalization was ₹368583.56 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1696.5 and a 52-week low of ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 173696 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 19.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1942 k & BSE volume was 205 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1363.45 & ₹1345.55 yesterday to end at ₹1354.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.