Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 29 May 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 1354.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1358.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1355.05 and closed at 1354.35. The high for the day was 1363.45 and the low was 1345.55. The market capitalization was 368583.56 crore, with a 52-week high of 1696.5 and a 52-week low of 1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 173696 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 19.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy13131110
    Hold14141212
    Sell6688
    Strong Sell2222
29 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4513 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1942 k & BSE volume was 205 k.

29 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1354.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1363.45 & 1345.55 yesterday to end at 1354.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.