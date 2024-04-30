Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1367.55, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹1387.1

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1416.85 and closed at ₹1472.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1433.5 and a low of ₹1381.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹375625.36 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1045. The BSE volume for the day was 297783 shares.
Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Shareholding information
Hcl Tech has a 6.01% MF holding & 19.65% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.95% in december to 6.01% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.42% in december to 19.65% in march quarter.
Hcl Tech share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency
Hcl Tech's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 23.49%. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was 21.08%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 23.95% and 25.97%, respectively.
Hcl Tech share price Live : Financial performance
Hcl Tech has shown an EPS growth of 12.10% and a revenue growth of 13.40% over the last three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1099130.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 7.54% in revenue and 3.20% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 18.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|13
|12
|11
|13
|Sell
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers
Today, HCL Tech's stock price dropped by 1.41% to reach ₹1367.55, following a similar trend among its industry counterparts like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. In general, both Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3822.6
|-48.0
|-1.24
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1383050.14
|Infosys
|1421.1
|-13.9
|-0.97
|1731.0
|1239.0
|588328.39
|HCL Technologies
|1367.55
|-19.55
|-1.41
|1696.5
|1048.0
|371107.27
|LTI Mindtree
|4706.45
|-41.65
|-0.88
|6442.65
|4418.0
|139387.81
|Tech Mahindra
|1261.95
|-26.85
|-2.08
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111375.44
HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
The HCL Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1363 and a high of ₹1397.35 on the current day.
Hcl Tech share price Live : Futures trading lower by -1.42%; Futures open interest increased by 15.9%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Hcl Tech indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1367.55, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹1387.1
Hcl Tech share price closed the day at ₹1367.55 - a 1.41% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1387.42 , 1409.03 , 1420.17. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1354.67 , 1343.53 , 1321.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -34.71% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 3 PM is 34.71% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1367.55, down by 1.41%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech Live Updates
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1366.1, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹1387.1
The current market price of Hcl Tech has broken the first support of ₹1367.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1346.67. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1346.67 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hcl Tech share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1467.46
|10 Days
|1498.33
|20 Days
|1524.91
|50 Days
|1598.17
|100 Days
|1531.91
|300 Days
|1374.83
Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -49.81% lower than yesterday
The volume of Hcl Tech traded by 2 PM is down by 49.81% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1373.75, a decrease of 0.96%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward movement, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1378.3 and 1372.55 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1372.55 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1378.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1376.57
|Support 1
|1372.32
|Resistance 2
|1379.03
|Support 2
|1370.53
|Resistance 3
|1380.82
|Support 3
|1368.07
|Ratings
Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1375.65, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1387.1
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1375.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1367.33 and ₹1422.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1367.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1422.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -53.66% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 1 PM is down by 53.66% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1374.15, showing a decrease of 0.93%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signify further price declines.
Hcl Tech share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1379.7 and 1373.35 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1373.35 and selling near hourly resistance at 1379.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1378.3
|Support 1
|1372.55
|Resistance 2
|1380.9
|Support 2
|1369.4
|Resistance 3
|1384.05
|Support 3
|1366.8
Hcl Tech share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.97%; Futures open interest increased by 8.07%
A decrease in futures price, accompanied by an increase in open interest for Hcl Tech, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders holding short positions may consider maintaining their current positions.
HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
HCL Technologies stock had a low of ₹1372.5 and a high of ₹1397.35 on the current day.
Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -59.72% lower than yesterday
As of 12 AM, the volume of Hcl Tech traded is 59.72% lower than yesterday. The price of the stock was ₹1376.9, a decrease of 0.74%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume might signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1384.13 and 1371.23 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1371.23 and selling near hourly resistance at 1384.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1379.7
|Support 1
|1373.35
|Resistance 2
|1382.45
|Support 2
|1369.75
|Resistance 3
|1386.05
|Support 3
|1367.0
Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Hcl Tech share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1467.46
|10 Days
|1498.33
|20 Days
|1524.91
|50 Days
|1598.17
|100 Days
|1531.91
|300 Days
|1374.83
Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1375.75, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1387.1
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1375.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1367.33 and ₹1422.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1367.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1422.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -66.75% lower than yesterday
The volume of Hcl Tech traded until 11 AM is 66.75% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1373.4, a decrease of 0.99%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech reached a high of 1386.9 and a low of 1374.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1382.02 and 1378.03, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting current long positions, while new entrants could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1384.13
|Support 1
|1371.23
|Resistance 2
|1391.97
|Support 2
|1366.17
|Resistance 3
|1397.03
|Support 3
|1358.33
Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1376.95, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹1387.1
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1376.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1367.33 and ₹1422.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1367.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1422.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of HCL Technologies has dropped by 0.8% today, trading at ₹1376, in line with its industry peers. Similarly, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are also experiencing a decline. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.45% and 0.4% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3854.05
|-16.55
|-0.43
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1394429.02
|Infosys
|1430.05
|-4.95
|-0.34
|1731.0
|1239.0
|592033.64
|HCL Technologies
|1376.0
|-11.1
|-0.8
|1696.5
|1048.0
|373400.32
|LTI Mindtree
|4741.4
|-6.7
|-0.14
|6442.65
|4418.0
|140422.9
|Tech Mahindra
|1265.95
|-22.85
|-1.77
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111728.46
Hcl Tech share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -72.32% lower than yesterday
The volume of Hcl Tech traded until 10 AM is 72.32% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1382.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.35%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech touched a high of 1397.35 & a low of 1385.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1393.67
|Support 1
|1382.02
|Resistance 2
|1401.33
|Support 2
|1378.03
|Resistance 3
|1405.32
|Support 3
|1370.37
Hcl Tech Live Updates
Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers
Today, HCL Tech's stock price increased by 0.23% to reach ₹1390.35, outperforming its peers. While Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra are both declining, Infosys and LTI Mindtree are experiencing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up 0.27% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3869.65
|-0.95
|-0.02
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1400073.24
|Infosys
|1435.05
|0.05
|0.0
|1731.0
|1239.0
|594103.62
|HCL Technologies
|1390.35
|3.25
|0.23
|1696.5
|1048.0
|377294.43
|LTI Mindtree
|4777.95
|29.85
|0.63
|6442.65
|4418.0
|141505.38
|Tech Mahindra
|1284.55
|-4.25
|-0.33
|1416.0
|1021.5
|113370.03
Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.39%; Futures open interest increased by 0.37%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1394.5, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1387.1
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1394.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1367.33 and ₹1422.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1367.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1422.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹1391.25. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have surged by 30.38% to ₹1391.25, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.36%
|3 Months
|-15.11%
|6 Months
|9.7%
|YTD
|-5.37%
|1 Year
|30.38%
Hcl Tech share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1422.33
|Support 1
|1367.33
|Resistance 2
|1456.67
|Support 2
|1346.67
|Resistance 3
|1477.33
|Support 3
|1312.33
|Ratings
Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3553 k
The trading volume yesterday was 231.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 297 k.
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1472.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1433.5 & ₹1381.15 yesterday to end at ₹1472.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
