  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1367.55, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹1387.1

43 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 1387.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1367.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price TodayPremium
Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1416.85 and closed at 1472.3. The stock reached a high of 1433.5 and a low of 1381.15. The market capitalization stood at 375625.36 crore. The 52-week high was 1696.5 and the 52-week low was 1045. The BSE volume for the day was 297783 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00:01 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

Hcl Tech has a 6.01% MF holding & 19.65% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.95% in december to 6.01% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.42% in december to 19.65% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:34:20 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

Hcl Tech's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 23.49%. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was 21.08%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 23.95% and 25.97%, respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:00:03 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live : Financial performance

Hcl Tech has shown an EPS growth of 12.10% and a revenue growth of 13.40% over the last three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1099130.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 7.54% in revenue and 3.20% in profit for the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:32:52 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 18.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3444
    Buy13111110
    Hold13121113
    Sell7877
    Strong Sell2232
30 Apr 2024, 06:02:26 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

Today, HCL Tech's stock price dropped by 1.41% to reach 1367.55, following a similar trend among its industry counterparts like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. In general, both Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3822.6-48.0-1.244254.453141.651383050.14
Infosys1421.1-13.9-0.971731.01239.0588328.39
HCL Technologies1367.55-19.55-1.411696.51048.0371107.27
LTI Mindtree4706.45-41.65-0.886442.654418.0139387.81
Tech Mahindra1261.95-26.85-2.081416.01021.5111375.44
30 Apr 2024, 05:30:44 PM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The HCL Technologies stock reached a low of 1363 and a high of 1397.35 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:30:05 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live : Futures trading lower by -1.42%; Futures open interest increased by 15.9%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Hcl Tech indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:48:35 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1367.55, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹1387.1

Hcl Tech share price closed the day at 1367.55 - a 1.41% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1387.42 , 1409.03 , 1420.17. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1354.67 , 1343.53 , 1321.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:47:39 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -34.71% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 3 PM is 34.71% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1367.55, down by 1.41%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:30:35 PM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:13:48 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1366.1, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹1387.1

The current market price of Hcl Tech has broken the first support of 1367.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1346.67. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1346.67 then there can be further negative price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:57:16 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1467.46
10 Days1498.33
20 Days1524.91
50 Days1598.17
100 Days1531.91
300 Days1374.83
30 Apr 2024, 02:55:36 PM IST

Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 02:52:54 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -49.81% lower than yesterday

The volume of Hcl Tech traded by 2 PM is down by 49.81% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1373.75, a decrease of 0.96%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward movement, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:39:55 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1378.3 and 1372.55 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1372.55 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1378.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11376.57Support 11372.32
Resistance 21379.03Support 21370.53
Resistance 31380.82Support 31368.07
30 Apr 2024, 02:12:16 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 02:00:47 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1375.65, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1387.1

Hcl Tech share price is at 1375.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1367.33 and 1422.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1367.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1422.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:52:05 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -53.66% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 1 PM is down by 53.66% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1374.15, showing a decrease of 0.93%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signify further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:33:11 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1379.7 and 1373.35 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1373.35 and selling near hourly resistance at 1379.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11378.3Support 11372.55
Resistance 21380.9Support 21369.4
Resistance 31384.05Support 31366.8
30 Apr 2024, 01:12:28 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.97%; Futures open interest increased by 8.07%

A decrease in futures price, accompanied by an increase in open interest for Hcl Tech, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders holding short positions may consider maintaining their current positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:06:25 PM IST

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

HCL Technologies stock had a low of 1372.5 and a high of 1397.35 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:45:50 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -59.72% lower than yesterday

As of 12 AM, the volume of Hcl Tech traded is 59.72% lower than yesterday. The price of the stock was 1376.9, a decrease of 0.74%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume might signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:37:51 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1384.13 and 1371.23 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1371.23 and selling near hourly resistance at 1384.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11379.7Support 11373.35
Resistance 21382.45Support 21369.75
Resistance 31386.05Support 31367.0
30 Apr 2024, 12:21:08 PM IST

Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 12:16:56 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1375.75, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1387.1

Hcl Tech share price is at 1375.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1367.33 and 1422.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1367.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1422.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:50:52 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -66.75% lower than yesterday

The volume of Hcl Tech traded until 11 AM is 66.75% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1373.4, a decrease of 0.99%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:36:46 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech reached a high of 1386.9 and a low of 1374.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1382.02 and 1378.03, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting current long positions, while new entrants could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11384.13Support 11371.23
Resistance 21391.97Support 21366.17
Resistance 31397.03Support 31358.33
30 Apr 2024, 11:25:51 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1376.95, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹1387.1

Hcl Tech share price is at 1376.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1367.33 and 1422.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1367.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1422.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:15:53 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of HCL Technologies has dropped by 0.8% today, trading at 1376, in line with its industry peers. Similarly, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are also experiencing a decline. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.45% and 0.4% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3854.05-16.55-0.434254.453141.651394429.02
Infosys1430.05-4.95-0.341731.01239.0592033.64
HCL Technologies1376.0-11.1-0.81696.51048.0373400.32
LTI Mindtree4741.4-6.7-0.146442.654418.0140422.9
Tech Mahindra1265.95-22.85-1.771416.01021.5111728.46
30 Apr 2024, 10:45:02 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -72.32% lower than yesterday

The volume of Hcl Tech traded until 10 AM is 72.32% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1382.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.35%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:34:40 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech touched a high of 1397.35 & a low of 1385.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11393.67Support 11382.02
Resistance 21401.33Support 21378.03
Resistance 31405.32Support 31370.37
30 Apr 2024, 10:10:01 AM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:57:12 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

Today, HCL Tech's stock price increased by 0.23% to reach 1390.35, outperforming its peers. While Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra are both declining, Infosys and LTI Mindtree are experiencing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up 0.27% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3869.65-0.95-0.024254.453141.651400073.24
Infosys1435.050.050.01731.01239.0594103.62
HCL Technologies1390.353.250.231696.51048.0377294.43
LTI Mindtree4777.9529.850.636442.654418.0141505.38
Tech Mahindra1284.55-4.25-0.331416.01021.5113370.03
30 Apr 2024, 09:42:21 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.39%; Futures open interest increased by 0.37%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:35:02 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1394.5, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1387.1

Hcl Tech share price is at 1394.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1367.33 and 1422.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1367.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1422.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:20:54 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at 1391.25. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have surged by 30.38% to 1391.25, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.36%
3 Months-15.11%
6 Months9.7%
YTD-5.37%
1 Year30.38%
30 Apr 2024, 08:47:46 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11422.33Support 11367.33
Resistance 21456.67Support 21346.67
Resistance 31477.33Support 31312.33
30 Apr 2024, 08:31:40 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 08:18:49 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3553 k

The trading volume yesterday was 231.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 297 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05:00 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1472.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1433.5 & 1381.15 yesterday to end at 1472.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

GENIE RECOMMENDS
