Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 1358.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1352.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech opened at 1365 and closed at 1358.25 on the last day. The high for the day was 1365 and the low was 1346.7. The market cap stood at 366968.93 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1696.5 and 1087.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44854 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11362.33Support 11347.63
Resistance 21371.82Support 21342.42
Resistance 31377.03Support 31332.93
30 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 20.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4434
    Buy13131310
    Hold14141312
    Sell6678
    Strong Sell2222
30 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3897 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 44 k.

30 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1358.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1365 & 1346.7 yesterday to end at 1358.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

