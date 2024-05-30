Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech opened at ₹1365 and closed at ₹1358.25 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1365 and the low was ₹1346.7. The market cap stood at 366968.93 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1696.5 and 1087.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44854 shares.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1362.33
|Support 1
|1347.63
|Resistance 2
|1371.82
|Support 2
|1342.42
|Resistance 3
|1377.03
|Support 3
|1332.93
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 20.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|13
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|7
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 44 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1365 & ₹1346.7 yesterday to end at ₹1358.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.