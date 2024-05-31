Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 1332 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1332.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hcl Tech opened at 1352, closed at 1352.3, with a high of 1352 and a low of 1325.15. The market capitalization stood at 361,460.19 crore. The 52-week high was 1696.5, and the 52-week low was 1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 183,029 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1332.7, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1332

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price is at 1332.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1320.38 and 1346.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1320.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1346.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.16% today, currently trading at 1334.15. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 16.31%, reaching 1334.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.6%
3 Months-21.45%
6 Months-0.67%
YTD-9.16%
1 Year16.31%
31 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11346.83Support 11320.38
Resistance 21362.42Support 21309.52
Resistance 31373.28Support 31293.93
31 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 22.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4434
    Buy13131310
    Hold14141312
    Sell6678
    Strong Sell2222
31 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3768 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.

31 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1352.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1352 & 1325.15 yesterday to end at 1352.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.