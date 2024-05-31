Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Gains in Today's Trading

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hcl Tech opened at ₹1352, closed at ₹1352.3, with a high of ₹1352 and a low of ₹1325.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹361,460.19 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1696.5, and the 52-week low was ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 183,029 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1332.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1320.38 and ₹1346.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1320.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1346.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.16% today, currently trading at ₹1334.15. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 16.31%, reaching ₹1334.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.6%
|3 Months
|-21.45%
|6 Months
|-0.67%
|YTD
|-9.16%
|1 Year
|16.31%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1346.83
|Support 1
|1320.38
|Resistance 2
|1362.42
|Support 2
|1309.52
|Resistance 3
|1373.28
|Support 3
|1293.93
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 22.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|13
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|7
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1352 & ₹1325.15 yesterday to end at ₹1352.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend