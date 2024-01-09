Hello User
HDFC Asset Management Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:11 PM IST
Livemint

HDFC Asset Management stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 3349.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3388.45 per share. Investors should monitor HDFC Asset Management stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HDFC Asset Management Stock Price Today

HDFC Asset Management Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at 3375.1 and closed at 3349.4. The stock had a high of 3412.5 and a low of 3346. The company's market capitalization is 72,336.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3374.95 and the 52-week low is 1595.25. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 7011 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 12:11 PM IST HDFC Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Asset Management Company stock had a low price of 3346 and a high price of 3412.5 on the current day.

09 Jan 2024, 12:09 PM IST Top active options for HDFC Asset Management

Top active call options for HDFC Asset Management at 09 Jan 12:09 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 97.2 (+11.98%) & 58.1 (+8.6%) respectively.

Top active put options for HDFC Asset Management at 09 Jan 12:09 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 60.0 (-23.81%) & 31.5 (-28.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

09 Jan 2024, 12:02 PM IST HDFC Asset Management share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3333
Buy6677
Hold8887
Sell1112
Strong Sell1111
09 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price Live :HDFC Asset Management closed at ₹3349.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Asset Management had a volume of 7011 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3349.4.

