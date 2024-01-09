HDFC Asset Management Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2024

HDFC Asset Management Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at ₹3375.1 and closed at ₹3349.4. The stock had a high of ₹3412.5 and a low of ₹3346. The company's market capitalization is ₹72,336.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3374.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1595.25. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 7011 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.