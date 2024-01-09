HDFC Asset Management Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2024

HDFC Asset Management Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at ₹3375.1 and closed at ₹3349.4. The stock had a high of ₹3412.5 and a low of ₹3346. The company's market capitalization is ₹72,336.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3374.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1595.25. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 7011 shares.
Top active call options for HDFC Asset Management at 09 Jan 12:09 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹97.2 (+11.98%) & ₹58.1 (+8.6%) respectively.
Top active put options for HDFC Asset Management at 09 Jan 12:09 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹60.0 (-23.81%) & ₹31.5 (-28.25%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
