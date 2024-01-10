Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

HDFC Asset Management Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

HDFC Asset Management stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 3349.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3409 per share. Investors should monitor HDFC Asset Management stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HDFC Asset Management Stock Price Today

HDFC Asset Management Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at 3375.1 and closed at 3349.4. The stock had a high of 3448 and a low of 3346. The market capitalization of the company is 72775.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3374.95 and the 52-week low is 1595.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 15413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price Live :HDFC Asset Management closed at ₹3349.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Asset Management recorded a trading volume of 15,413 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3,349.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.