LIVE UPDATES

HDFC Asset Management share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Asset Management sees gains in trading today

4 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Livemint

HDFC Asset Management stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 2687.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2721.6 per share. Investors should monitor HDFC Asset Management stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HDFC Asset Management

On the last day of trading, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at 2681.2 and closed at 2687.15. The stock reached a high of 2728 and a low of 2681.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 57,926.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2755, while the 52-week low is 1595.25. On the BSE, a total of 2069 shares were traded for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 10:44:32 AM IST

Top active options for HDFC Asset Management

Top active call options for HDFC Asset Management at 10 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 86.85 (+19.38%) & 9.55 (+21.66%) respectively.

Top active put options for HDFC Asset Management at 10 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 26.15 (-25.29%) & 57.85 (-25.93%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

10 Oct 2023, 10:29:53 AM IST

HDFC Asset Management share price update :HDFC Asset Management trading at ₹2721.6, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹2687.15

The current data for HDFC Asset Management stock shows that the price is 2721.6. There has been a 1.28% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 34.45.

10 Oct 2023, 10:25:22 AM IST

HDFC Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Asset Management Company's stock reached a low price of 2681.2 and a high price of 2732 on the current day.

10 Oct 2023, 10:05:40 AM IST

HDFC Asset Management October futures opened at 2710.4 as against previous close of 2693.1

HDFC Asset Management is currently trading at a spot price of 2722.4. The bid price is 2725.05, and the offer price is 2727.75. The offer quantity is 300, and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest stands at 4266900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

10 Oct 2023, 09:51:05 AM IST

10 Oct 2023, 09:40:20 AM IST

HDFC Asset Management share price Live :HDFC Asset Management closed at ₹2687.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Asset Management had a BSE volume of 2069 shares. The closing price for the shares was 2687.15.

