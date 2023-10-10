HDFC Asset Management share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Asset Management sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at ₹2681.2 and closed at ₹2687.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2728 and a low of ₹2681.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹57,926.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2755, while the 52-week low is ₹1595.25. On the BSE, a total of 2069 shares were traded for the stock. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for HDFC Asset Management Top active call options for HDFC Asset Management at 10 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹86.85 (+19.38%) & ₹9.55 (+21.66%) respectively. Top active put options for HDFC Asset Management at 10 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹26.15 (-25.29%) & ₹57.85 (-25.93%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. Share Via

HDFC Asset Management share price update :HDFC Asset Management trading at ₹2721.6, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹2687.15 The current data for HDFC Asset Management stock shows that the price is ₹2721.6. There has been a 1.28% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 34.45. Share Via

HDFC Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range HDFC Asset Management Company's stock reached a low price of ₹2681.2 and a high price of ₹2732 on the current day. Share Via

HDFC Asset Management October futures opened at 2710.4 as against previous close of 2693.1 HDFC Asset Management is currently trading at a spot price of 2722.4. The bid price is 2725.05, and the offer price is 2727.75. The offer quantity is 300, and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest stands at 4266900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

HDFC Asset Management share price Live :HDFC Asset Management closed at ₹2687.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading, HDFC Asset Management had a BSE volume of 2069 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹2687.15. Share Via