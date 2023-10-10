HDFC Asset Management share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Asset Management sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at ₹2681.2 and closed at ₹2687.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2728 and a low of ₹2681.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹57,926.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2755, while the 52-week low is ₹1595.25. On the BSE, a total of 2069 shares were traded for the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for HDFC Asset Management at 10 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹86.85 (+19.38%) & ₹9.55 (+21.66%) respectively.
Top active put options for HDFC Asset Management at 10 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹26.15 (-25.29%) & ₹57.85 (-25.93%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data for HDFC Asset Management stock shows that the price is ₹2721.6. There has been a 1.28% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 34.45.
HDFC Asset Management Company's stock reached a low price of ₹2681.2 and a high price of ₹2732 on the current day.
HDFC Asset Management is currently trading at a spot price of 2722.4. The bid price is 2725.05, and the offer price is 2727.75. The offer quantity is 300, and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest stands at 4266900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
On the last day of trading, HDFC Asset Management had a BSE volume of 2069 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹2687.15.
