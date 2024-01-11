HDFC Asset Management Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

HDFC Asset Management Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at ₹3416.45 and closed at ₹3416.4. The high for the day was ₹3445, while the low was ₹3363.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹72961.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3448 and ₹1595.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.