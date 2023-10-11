Hello User
HDFC Asset Management share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Asset Management Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HDFC Asset Management stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 2.78 %. The stock closed at 2687.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2761.9 per share. Investors should monitor HDFC Asset Management stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HDFC Asset Management

On the last day, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at 2681.2 and closed at 2687.15. The stock reached a high of 2769.85 and a low of 2681.2. The company's market capitalization is 58,962.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2755 and the 52-week low is 1595.25. The stock had a trading volume of 43,623 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price Today :HDFC Asset Management trading at ₹2761.9, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹2687.15

The current price of HDFC Asset Management stock is 2761.9, which represents a 2.78% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 74.75, indicating a significant upward movement.

11 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price Live :HDFC Asset Management closed at ₹2687.15 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Asset Management had a trading volume of 43,623 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 2,687.15.

