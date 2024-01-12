Hello User
HDFC Asset Management share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Asset Management Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HDFC Asset Management stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 3502 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3440 per share. Investors should monitor HDFC Asset Management stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HDFC Asset Management Stock Price Today

HDFC Asset Management Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at 3432.5 and closed at 3417.7. The stock had a high of 3542 and a low of 3414. The market capitalization of HDFC Asset Management is 74,760.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3448 and the 52-week low is 1595.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 46,820 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST HDFC Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for HDFC Asset Management Company stock is 3415, while the high price is 3553.25.

12 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST HDFC Asset Management January futures opened at 3549.85 as against previous close of 3510.75

HDFC Asset Management is currently trading at a spot price of 3447.1 with a bid price of 3443.3 and an offer price of 3446.3. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for this stock is 3417000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST HDFC Asset Management Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price update :HDFC Asset Management trading at ₹3440, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹3502

HDFC Asset Management stock has experienced a decrease in price of 1.77%, resulting in a net change of -62. The current stock price is 3440.

12 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.27%
3 Months17.67%
6 Months50.32%
YTD9.26%
1 Year63.37%
12 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price Today :HDFC Asset Management trading at ₹3482.5, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹3502

The current data for HDFC Asset Management stock shows that the price is 3482.5. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.5, meaning the stock has decreased by 19.5.

12 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price Live :HDFC Asset Management closed at ₹3417.7 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Asset Management recorded a trading volume of 46,820 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 3,417.7.

