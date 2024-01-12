HDFC Asset Management share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Asset Management Stock Drops in Trading Today

HDFC Asset Management Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at ₹3432.5 and closed at ₹3417.7. The stock had a high of ₹3542 and a low of ₹3414. The market capitalization of HDFC Asset Management is ₹74,760.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3448 and the 52-week low is ₹1595.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 46,820 shares.
The current day's low price for HDFC Asset Management Company stock is ₹3415, while the high price is ₹3553.25.
HDFC Asset Management is currently trading at a spot price of 3447.1 with a bid price of 3443.3 and an offer price of 3446.3. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for this stock is 3417000.
HDFC Asset Management stock has experienced a decrease in price of 1.77%, resulting in a net change of -62. The current stock price is ₹3440.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.27%
|3 Months
|17.67%
|6 Months
|50.32%
|YTD
|9.26%
|1 Year
|63.37%
The current data for HDFC Asset Management stock shows that the price is ₹3482.5. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.5, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹19.5.
On the last day, HDFC Asset Management recorded a trading volume of 46,820 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹3,417.7.
