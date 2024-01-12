HDFC Asset Management share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Asset Management Stock Drops in Trading Today

HDFC Asset Management Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at ₹3432.5 and closed at ₹3417.7. The stock had a high of ₹3542 and a low of ₹3414. The market capitalization of HDFC Asset Management is ₹74,760.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3448 and the 52-week low is ₹1595.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 46,820 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.