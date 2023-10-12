Hello User
HDFC Asset Management Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

HDFC Asset Management stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 2761.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2747.2 per share. Investors should monitor HDFC Asset Management stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HDFC Asset Management

On the last day, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at 2771.8 and closed at 2761.4. The stock reached a high of 2798.45 and a low of 2742.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 58,648.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2769.85 and the 52-week low is 1595.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 12041 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price Live :HDFC Asset Management closed at ₹2761.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Asset Management on the BSE, a total of 12,041 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,761.4.

