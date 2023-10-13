Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

HDFC Asset Management share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Asset Management sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HDFC Asset Management stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 2757.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2758.05 per share. Investors should monitor HDFC Asset Management stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HDFC Asset Management

On the last day, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at 2760 and closed at 2747.2. The stock reached a high of 2779.95 and a low of 2727.6. The market capitalization of the company is 58,567.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2798.45 and 1595.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27,914 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price Today :HDFC Asset Management trading at ₹2758.05, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2757.25

The current data of HDFC Asset Management stock shows that the price is 2758.05 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% and the net change in price is 0.8.

13 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price Live :HDFC Asset Management closed at ₹2747.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Asset Management had a volume of 27,914 shares and closed at a price of 2,747.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.