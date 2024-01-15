HDFC Asset Management Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

HDFC Asset Management Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for HDFC Asset Management was ₹3545.15, while the close price was ₹3502. The stock had a high of ₹3553.25 and a low of ₹3411. The market capitalization of the company was ₹73756.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3553.25, and the 52-week low was ₹1595.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 54661 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
