HDFC Asset Management Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
HDFC Asset Management stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 3502 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3454.95 per share. Investors should monitor HDFC Asset Management stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HDFC Asset Management Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for HDFC Asset Management was 3545.15, while the close price was 3502. The stock had a high of 3553.25 and a low of 3411. The market capitalization of the company was 73756.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3553.25, and the 52-week low was 1595.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 54661 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price Live :HDFC Asset Management closed at ₹3502 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Asset Management on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 54,661. The closing price for the shares was 3,502.

