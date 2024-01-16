Hello User
HDFC Asset Management share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Asset Management Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HDFC Asset Management stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 3500.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3471.75 per share. Investors should monitor HDFC Asset Management stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HDFC Asset Management Stock Price Today

HDFC Asset Management Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at 3478.5 and closed at 3454.95. The stock reached a high of 3534.25 and a low of 3459.45. The market capitalization of the company is 74,719.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3553.25 and 1595.25 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 39,386.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price update :HDFC Asset Management trading at ₹3471.75, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹3500.05

The current price of HDFC Asset Management stock is 3471.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in stock price is -28.3, implying a decrease of 28.3.

16 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST HDFC Asset Management Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price Today :HDFC Asset Management trading at ₹3500.05, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3500.05

The current price of HDFC Asset Management stock is 3500.05 with no percentage change or net change.

16 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST HDFC Asset Management share price Live :HDFC Asset Management closed at ₹3454.95 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Asset Management had a trading volume of 39,386 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,454.95.

