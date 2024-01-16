HDFC Asset Management share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Asset Management Stock Drops in Trading Today

HDFC Asset Management Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Asset Management's stock opened at ₹3478.5 and closed at ₹3454.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3534.25 and a low of ₹3459.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,719.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3553.25 and ₹1595.25 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 39,386.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of HDFC Asset Management stock is ₹3471.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in stock price is -28.3, implying a decrease of ₹28.3.
The current price of HDFC Asset Management stock is ₹3500.05 with no percentage change or net change.
On the last day, HDFC Asset Management had a trading volume of 39,386 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,454.95.
