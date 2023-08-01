Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 1651.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1657.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was 1652.6 and the close price was 1651.1. The stock had a high of 1658.5 and a low of 1650.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 1,24,9024.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 69,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1657.4, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1651.1

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1657.4. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.3.

01 Aug 2023, 10:50 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1651.1 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 69,690 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,651.1.

