Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was ₹1652.6 and the close price was ₹1651.1. The stock had a high of ₹1658.5 and a low of ₹1650.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1,24,9024.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 69,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.