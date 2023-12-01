Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 1559.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1545.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

HDFC Bank opened at 1565.45 and closed at 1559.25. The stock's highest price during the day was 1570.1 and the lowest was 1542.1. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,172,959.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 260,350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1559.25 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 260,350 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1559.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.