Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 1444.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1462.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1442.1 and closed at 1444.2. The highest price reached during the day was 1475 and the lowest was 1436.95. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1110466.41 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 1757.8 and the 52-week low was 1382.4. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 367,342 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1444.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 367,342 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the bank's shares was 1444.2.

