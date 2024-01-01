Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Plummets on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 1709.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1701.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1701.95 and closed at 1705.2. The stock had a high of 1715.6 and a low of 1695.05. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1297970.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 917,530 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1701.4, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1709.65

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that its price is 1701.4. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 8.25.

01 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.34%
3 Months2.05%
6 Months0.46%
YTD4.98%
1 Year4.14%
01 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1709.65, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1705.2

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1709.65. There has been a 0.26 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.45.

01 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1705.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a volume of 917,530 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1705.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.