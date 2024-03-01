Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1401 and closed at ₹1408.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1409.9, and the low was ₹1398. The market capitalization stood at ₹1065498.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 355,393 shares traded.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1402.2 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
