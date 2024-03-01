Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1402.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1402.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1401 and closed at 1408.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1409.9, and the low was 1398. The market capitalization stood at 1065498.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1757.8 and 1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 355,393 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:10 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1402.2, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1402.75

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1402.2 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1408.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the BSE, the volume was 355,393 shares and the closing price was 1408.15.

