Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was ₹1500.05 and its close price was ₹1484.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1500.5 and a low of ₹1474 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1120643.11 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹1757.8 and its 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares was 136,966.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1476.7. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.2, indicating a decrease of ₹8.2 in the stock price.
