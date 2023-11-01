Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Plummet in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 1484.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1476.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was 1500.05 and its close price was 1484.9. The stock reached a high of 1500.5 and a low of 1474 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1120643.11 crore. Its 52-week high is 1757.8 and its 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares was 136,966.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1476.7, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1484.9

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1476.7. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.2, indicating a decrease of 8.2 in the stock price.

01 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1484.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 136,966 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for HDFC Bank's shares was 1,484.9.

