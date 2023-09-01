Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 1578.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1571.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1581.95 and closed at ₹1578.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1581.95, while the lowest price was ₹1562.4. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,190,555.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1757.8 and ₹1365.05 respectively. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on that day was 754,704.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:00:09 AM IST
