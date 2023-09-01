Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1581.95 and closed at ₹1578.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1581.95, while the lowest price was ₹1562.4. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,190,555.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1757.8 and ₹1365.05 respectively. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on that day was 754,704.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.