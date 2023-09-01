Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 1578.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1571.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1581.95 and closed at 1578.95. The highest price reached during the day was 1581.95, while the lowest price was 1562.4. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,190,555.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1757.8 and 1365.05 respectively. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on that day was 754,704.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1578.95 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank BSE had a volume of 754,704 shares and closed at a price of 1,578.95.

