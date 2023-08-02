Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 1651.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1661.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1652.6 and closed at ₹1651.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1666.45 and a low of ₹1650.25. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹12,54,043.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on that day was 191,954.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:00:43 AM IST
