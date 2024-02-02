Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees positive trading day

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1476 and closed at ₹1466.4. The highest price for the day was ₹1480, while the lowest price was ₹1463.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1,11,301.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low is ₹1382.4. The BSE volume for the day was 314,558 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1478.55. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 12.15, which means that the stock has increased by ₹12.15. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in value.
Click here for Hdfc Bank Profit Loss
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1469.7
|3.3
|0.23
|1757.8
|1382.4
|820054.8
|ICICI Bank
|1041.85
|16.25
|1.58
|1067.4
|796.1
|727504.66
|State Bank Of India
|655.75
|7.9
|1.22
|660.4
|499.35
|585231.43
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1837.6
|15.55
|0.85
|2063.0
|1644.2
|365049.64
|Axis Bank
|1084.35
|0.2
|0.02
|1151.5
|814.25
|333638.45
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1464.85. The bid price is 1474.4 with a bid quantity of 550, while the offer price is 1474.7 with an offer quantity of 3300. The open interest stands at 174,164,100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1463 and a high price of ₹1480 on the current day.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 314,620 shares and closed at a price of ₹1,466.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!