Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 1466.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1478.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1476 and closed at 1466.4. The highest price for the day was 1480, while the lowest price was 1463.45. The market capitalization of the company is 1,11,301.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1382.4. The BSE volume for the day was 314,558 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:41 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1478.55, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹1466.4

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1478.55. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 12.15, which means that the stock has increased by 12.15. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in value.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Profit Loss

02 Feb 2024, 11:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1469.73.30.231757.81382.4820054.8
ICICI Bank1041.8516.251.581067.4796.1727504.66
State Bank Of India655.757.91.22660.4499.35585231.43
Kotak Mahindra Bank1837.615.550.852063.01644.2365049.64
Axis Bank1084.350.20.021151.5814.25333638.45
02 Feb 2024, 11:23 AM IST Hdfc Bank February futures opened at 1478.7 as against previous close of 1472.25

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1464.85. The bid price is 1474.4 with a bid quantity of 550, while the offer price is 1474.7 with an offer quantity of 3300. The open interest stands at 174,164,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Feb 2024, 11:10 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1463 and a high price of 1480 on the current day.

02 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1466.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 314,620 shares and closed at a price of 1,466.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!