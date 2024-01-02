Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares drop in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1709.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1700.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1709.65 and closed at the same price. The highest price for the day was also 1709.65, while the lowest was 1691.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 1291137.56 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1757.8 and 1460.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 808,998 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1700.65, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1709.65

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1700.65. It has experienced a negative percent change of -0.53, resulting in a net change of -9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.53% and has decreased by 9.

02 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1709.65 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 808,998 shares and closed at a price of 1,709.65.

