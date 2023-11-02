Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1465 and closed at ₹1476.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1477.5, while the lowest was ₹1463.55. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is currently at ₹1,11,916.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 305,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.