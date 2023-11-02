Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1476.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1474.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at 1465 and closed at 1476.7. The highest price reached during the day was 1477.5, while the lowest was 1463.55. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is currently at 1,11,916.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, while the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 305,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1476.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a volume of 305,922 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1476.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.