Wed Aug 02 2023 15:47:29
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 1661.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1640.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1642 and closed at 1661.6. The high for the day was 1652, while the low was 1633.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 1,23,8420.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, while the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 156,135 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:13:56 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1661.6 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 156,135 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,661.6.

