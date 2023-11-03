Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1488 and closed at ₹1474.75. The stock's high for the day was ₹1490.8 and the low was ₹1470.25. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹11,20,756.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 149,155 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1488.1
|11.25
|0.76
|1757.8
|1460.55
|830321.52
|ICICI Bank
|929.9
|10.65
|1.16
|1008.7
|796.1
|649332.03
|State Bank Of India
|577.5
|5.6
|0.98
|629.65
|499.35
|515396.34
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1737.95
|0.95
|0.05
|2063.0
|1644.2
|345253.6
|Axis Bank
|985.55
|3.2
|0.33
|1047.45
|814.25
|303239.15
The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1488.1. It has witnessed a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 11.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹1482, while the high price is ₹1491.45.
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1491, which indicates the value at which the stock is currently trading. The percent change is 0.96, which represents the percentage increase or decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 14.15, which shows the actual change in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.91%
|3 Months
|-7.69%
|6 Months
|-14.53%
|YTD
|-9.3%
|1 Year
|-2.47%
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1485.05. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 8.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day, HDFC Bank recorded a trading volume of 149,155 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day stood at ₹1,474.75.
