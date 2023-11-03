Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 1476.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1488.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1488 and closed at 1474.75. The stock's high for the day was 1490.8 and the low was 1470.25. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 11,20,756.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 149,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1488.111.250.761757.81460.55830321.52
ICICI Bank929.910.651.161008.7796.1649332.03
State Bank Of India577.55.60.98629.65499.35515396.34
Kotak Mahindra Bank1737.950.950.052063.01644.2345253.6
Axis Bank985.553.20.331047.45814.25303239.15
03 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1488.1, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1476.85

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1488.1. It has witnessed a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 11.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

03 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day is 1482, while the high price is 1491.45.

03 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1491, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1476.85

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1491, which indicates the value at which the stock is currently trading. The percent change is 0.96, which represents the percentage increase or decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 14.15, which shows the actual change in the stock price.

03 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.91%
3 Months-7.69%
6 Months-14.53%
YTD-9.3%
1 Year-2.47%
03 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1485.05, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1476.85

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1485.05. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 8.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

03 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1474.75 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank recorded a trading volume of 149,155 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day stood at 1,474.75.

