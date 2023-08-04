Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stocks rise on positive trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1637.05 and closed at ₹1640.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1651.05 and a low of ₹1623. The market capitalization is ₹1229213.01 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 312305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.