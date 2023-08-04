Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stocks rise on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 1628.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1634.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1637.05 and closed at 1640.9. The stock reached a high of 1651.05 and a low of 1623. The market capitalization is 1229213.01 crore. The 52-week high is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 312305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1634.25, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1628.7

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1634.25, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 5.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.34% and has gained 5.55 points.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1636.15, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1628.7

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1636.15, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 7.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.46% and the net change is 7.45. This information provides a snapshot of the recent performance of HDFC Bank stock.

04 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1635, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1628.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1635, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 6.3.

04 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1628.7, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹1640.9

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1628.7, with a percent change of -0.74. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.2, which means the stock has decreased by 12.2. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative trend in the given period.

04 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1640.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 312,305 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1640.9.

