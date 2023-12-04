Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1559 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹1565.55 and a low of ₹1551.6. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹11,80,587.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,238,082 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.