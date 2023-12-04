Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1559 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1555.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1559 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 1565.55 and a low of 1551.6. The market capitalization of the bank is 11,80,587.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,238,082 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1559 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 1,238,082 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the bank's shares was 1559.

