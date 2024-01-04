Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Sees Upward Momentum

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank had an opening price of ₹1699.05 and a closing price of ₹1699.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1702.4 and a low of ₹1669. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1270107.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 420,893 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.