Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Sees Upward Momentum

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank had an opening price of ₹1699.05 and a closing price of ₹1699.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1702.4 and a low of ₹1669. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1270107.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 420,893 shares.
HDFC Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, has a spot price of INR 1680.65. The bid price stands at INR 1686.0, with a bid quantity of 1100. On the other hand, the offer price is INR 1686.4, with an offer quantity of 550. The stock has a significant open interest of 91,917,650.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1681.65, which represents a percent change of 0.53. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.8, meaning that the stock has increased by 8.8 units. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.78%
|3 Months
|-0.02%
|6 Months
|-0.02%
|YTD
|-2.13%
|1 Year
|2.05%
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1672.85. There has been a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -26.4. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.55% and the actual value has decreased by ₹26.4.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 420,893 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,699.25.
