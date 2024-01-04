Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Sees Upward Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1672.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1681.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank had an opening price of 1699.05 and a closing price of 1699.25. The stock reached a high of 1702.4 and a low of 1669. The market capitalization of the company is 1270107.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 420,893 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank January futures opened at 1677.85 as against previous close of 1678.75

HDFC Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, has a spot price of INR 1680.65. The bid price stands at INR 1686.0, with a bid quantity of 1100. On the other hand, the offer price is INR 1686.4, with an offer quantity of 550. The stock has a significant open interest of 91,917,650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1681.65, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1672.85

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1681.65, which represents a percent change of 0.53. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.8, meaning that the stock has increased by 8.8 units. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.78%
3 Months-0.02%
6 Months-0.02%
YTD-2.13%
1 Year2.05%
04 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1672.85, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹1699.25

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1672.85. There has been a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -26.4. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.55% and the actual value has decreased by 26.4.

04 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1699.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 420,893 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,699.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.