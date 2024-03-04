Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1431.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1430.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1432.15, closed at ₹1431.15 with a high of ₹1435 and a low of ₹1427.7. The market capitalization was ₹1086552.26 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume was 167836 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:10:50 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1431.15 on last trading day
On the last day, HDFC Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 167,836 shares with a closing price of ₹1431.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!