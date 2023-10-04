Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1507.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1500 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank had an open price of 1526.55, a close price of 1526.55, a high of 1527, and a low of 1506. The market cap of the bank is 1,14,304.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 611,769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1500, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1507.95

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1500, which represents a percent change of -0.53. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change is -7.95, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 7.95.

04 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1526.55 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 611,769 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1526.55.

