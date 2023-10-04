Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, HDFC Bank had an open price of ₹1526.55, a close price of ₹1526.55, a high of ₹1527, and a low of ₹1506. The market cap of the bank is ₹1,14,304.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 611,769 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1500, which represents a percent change of -0.53. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change is -7.95, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹7.95.
